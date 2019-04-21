Volunteers at St. Augustine’s feed thousands with Easter meal program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Volunteers and friends are helping familiar faces at a special gathering started with a prayer of thanksgiving this Easter Sunday.

Festive music on an accordion filled the air at the St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

Dozens of volunteers cooked and served a traditional Easter dinner that included sweet deserts.

Hundreds of people in need were served on sit and volunteers also delivered thousands of Easter dinners to the less fortunate at their homes throughout northeast Ohio.

William Brown and his family have spent their last thirteen Easters volunteering and said it's very rewarding.

"It gives us a sense of purpose and a way to give back. There's no better feeling than watching families come down and enjoy a good meal on Easter morning," Brown said.

Priscilla Lange, who was homeless just three years ago, credits St. Augustine Catholic Church for helping her get back on her feet. She stopped by Sunday just to visit her friends and volunteers. She said she's very grateful for their help over the years.

"If you ever need anything they'll help you. They'll pay your first month's rent and if you need help with utilities, they also help you with that," Lange said.

Easter gift baskets were donated for kids at St. Augustine's, bringing smiles to their faces.

St. Augustine’s also serves a lot of meals during the week. Father Joe McNulty said the need to help people doesn’t end with the holidays.

"Three meals a day everyday and we try to do that so people who are in need will come to us for the meals and use our other resources for the needs that they have," McNulty said.

The St. Augustine Hunger Center has been helping the less fortunate for 45 years.

St. Augustine's relies on monetary and food donations. If you would like to help you can call the church at 216-781-5530. You can also mail or deliver donations to 2486 West 14th Street in Cleveland, Ohio 44113.

More on St. Augustine's, here.