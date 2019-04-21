Texas police department cracks down on poor parking with creative coloring book themed flyer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — The Southlake Department of Public Safety found a creative way to remind drivers about staying between the lines when they park their cars next to a handicapped space.

In a post on Twitter, the police department shared a photo of flyer that looks like a page out a coloring book. It was placed on the windshield of a poorly parked truck.

There was also a message: “We noticed you had a little trouble staying in the lines when you parked next to a handicapped space… maybe if you practice coloring our patch and stay in the lines here it could help you avoid citations in the future.”

The department went on to say their Twitter post,” We try to avoid snark and sass (we REALLY do 😉), but sometimes our fair citizens make it hard. Please stay in the lines when you park ESPECIALLY if it’s next to a handicapped spot or you might be the recipient of one of our new fliers. Be kind, drive kind and park kind!”

The flyer has gone viral, with many applauding the department for their clever idea.

