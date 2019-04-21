× One injured in fire at Parma apartment building

PARMA, Ohio– The Parma Fire Department responded to a fire at the Lafayette Village Apartments on Stumph Road Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with unknown injuries, the department said.

“The first arriving companies experienced harsh interior conditions and worked tirelessly to ensure that all the residents were evacuated rapidly while battling the stubborn fire,” Fire Chief Michael Lasky said.

Fire officials said the cause and origin of the fire are unavailable.

Stumph Road was closed for about an hour.