MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Gatewood Drive at about 11:15 p.m. Police said the man was severely injured and taken to a hospital for treatment of numerous stab wounds.

Investigating consider the crime an aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791 or Det. Lt. Robert Skropits at 419-755-9724.