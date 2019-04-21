Friends organize fundraisers to help family of Carroll County teen found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- A community touched by tragedy is coming together to help a family trying to deal with an unimaginable loss.

The body of a missing Carroll County teenager Jonathon Minard was discovered buried in a shallow grave on Friday.

"I think Jonathon became everybody's son, grandson, nephew, friend... People that don't even know him, I mean, it truly touched them," said Amy Phillips, family friend.

At about 10:15 a.m. Friday, investigators discovered Jonathon’s body buried in a shallow grave in Washington Township. He disappeared after working on the farm of a family friend on April 13.

"They are celebrating Easter today, I'm sure which is hard for them, but they're together and that's what their whole family is about anyway, is always being together and they always come together at such trying times," Phillips said.

Phillips set up a GoFundMe page to help the Minard family with funeral and other expenses while they grieve Jonathon's senseless death.

"Any little bit helps... A dollar, five dollars, you know, even a hug if you would see the family out, would even be a great thing for them," she said.

"Nobody should have to bury their baby, it's a horrific tragedy,” said Amy McGrew, another family friend.

McGrew is organizing a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

"You can only imagine if anyone's a parent having to deal with something like this with your child... It's horrific, it's just nothing you could ever imagine in your worst nightmare," McGrew said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office released few details about the case. A 29-year-old family friend, the last person to see Jonathon, was considered a person of interest in his disappearance. The sheriff has not said whether he is now a suspect in the 14-year-old's death.

"Just keep praying and justice will be served hopefully soon, and it will be put at peace and Jonathon can rest in peace," Phillips said.

Extra counselors will be available in the Carrollton School District when students return to class on Tuesday.

The spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held May 4 at 3:30 p.m. at First Christian Church in Minerva, located at 300 West Lincolnway.

McGrew has also set up a fund for the Minard family at Huntington Bank.

