FBI, police searching for missing 5-year-old Chicago area boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services says it’s had previous contact with the family of a 5-year-old boy missing from his suburban Chicago home in Crystal Lake.

The Northwest Herald cites the agency as saying Andrew “AJ” Freund was born with opiates in his system and spent two years in foster care before being returned to his parents. DCFS had contact twice in 2018 but deemed allegations of neglect and abuse unfounded.

Freund's parents say they last saw their son Wednesday night. Police say they there’s no evidence of an abduction and they’re focusing their search on the home.

According to WGN, Freund's parents woke up Thursday morning and were unable to locate their son in their home. They then contacted police and reported him missing.

The Crystal Lake Police Department said in a statement obtained by WGN that canine units were only able to pick up Andrew's scent inside his home, suggesting that he had not walked away on foot.

An attorney for the mother, JoAnn Cunningham, says Cunningham had nothing to do with her son’s disappearance. The father, Andrew “Drew” Freund, made a public plea Friday asking for prayers and his son’s safe return.

The boy is 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The Crystal Lake Police Department is reportedly working with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, among other agencies, in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620. People can also send anonymous tips by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411.