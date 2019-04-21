Easter Forecast: Dry, chilly with partially clear skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Happy Easter! There are plenty of clouds around.

Expect a chilly start to your Sunday: Temperatures dipped down into the low 40’s. There MAY be some slow improvement Sunday, cloud-wise. We’re dry and chilly with temperatures starting out in the low 40’s.

Clouds will partially clear late afternoon from west to east. With the some sun, western communities will top around 60 with our eastern areas in the low 50’s.

Monday is looking to be a gorgeous day! Sunshine for all and warmer temperatures too!

Here's your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

