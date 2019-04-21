Defense Department announces deaths of US service members in Iraq, Qatar

The US Department of Defense over the weekend identified two US service members killed in non-combat related incidents in Iraq and Qatar.

Army Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, of Richmond, Kentucky, died Saturday in Ninawa Province in Iraq.

Riley was supporting the effort against al Qaeda as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, according to a department statement. Officials identified Riley on Sunday and did not disclose further details about the incident, which is under investigation.

Riley was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, according to the Defense Department.

On Saturday, the department identified an airman killed as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel, the global coalition effort against al Qaeda.

Staff Sgt. Albert J. Miller, 24, of Richmond, New Hampshire, died Friday at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Officials said the incident is under investigation.

Miller was assigned to the 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, according to the Defense Department.