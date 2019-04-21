× At least 140 dead, more than 560 injured in multiple church, hotel explosions in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — An ongoing series of bomb blasts struck luxury hotels and churches across Sri Lanka on Sunday. At least 140 people were killed and 560 have been injured in the coordinated terror attacks, which have put the entire country on lock-down.

The first wave of attacks struck at the heart of the country’s minority Christian community during busy Easter services at churches in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa on Sunday morning.

Additional blasts ripped through three high-end hotels, the Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury Hotel, all in capital city Colombo. In a statement, the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo said that the hotel’s Table One cafe was hit just after 9 a.m local time. The hotel is popular with foreign tourists and the country’s business community.

A seventh and eighth blast, at a hotel in front of the Dehiwala Zoo in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia and at a private house in Mahawila Gardens, in Dematagoda, occurred Sunday afternoon.

Here’s the full list of blast sites reported so far:

St Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade

St Sebastian’s Church, Negombo

Zion Church, Batticaloa

Cinnamon Grand, Colombo

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo

The Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo

Near Dehiwala Zoo in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia

A house in Mahawila Gardens, Dematagoda

At least 20 foreigners are among the dead in Colombo, according to hospital Director General Anil Jasinghe. Hospitals have opened their doors to scores of victims.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attacks. Sri Lankan security officials said police and security services immediately rushed to all affected areas and sealed off the churches and hotels.

The violence ends a decade of relative peace in Sri Lanka following the end of its civil war in 2009. Terrorist bombings were common during the brutal 25-year struggle.

President Donald Trump is offering “heartfelt condolences” after the attacks in Sri Lanka.

138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more that 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels. The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

The death toll at the time of the tweet was at least 138 people.

Trump says America stands ready to help Sri Lanka cope.