× 1-year-old boy shot and killed in Cleveland identified

CLEVELAND– The 1-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Cleveland’s east side Saturday evening has been identified.

Emergency crews responded to a house on Rexwood Avenue near East 143rd Street at about 6:20 p.m. for a shooting.

The victim, identified by Cleveland police as 1-year-old Isaiah Martin, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cleveland Division of Police said it is investigating the possibility this was an accidental shooting. The alleged shooter was inside the home, police said.