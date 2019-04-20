Willoughby Hills fire chief issues safety reminder after kayaker rescued from Chagrin River

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 42-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after being rescued from the Chagrin River.

According to Willoughby Hills Fire Chief Robert Gandee, it happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday near Milann Drive.

The chief said the woman was kayaking with a man when their kayaks overturned. The man was able to swim to shore, but the woman became trapped and was stuck in the water for almost an hour.

When first responders got on scene, they sent a boat into the water to rescue her.

She was then taken to the hospital to be evaluated for hypothermia. The man declined medical treatment.

Chief Gandee said neither kayaker had on appropriate attire for the weather conditions.

In turn, he offered a couple of safety tips:

Get educated on the sport you’re doing and make sure you have some training.

Always wear a life jacket that’s the proper size.

Dress for cold weather.