Sheriff gives ‘heartfelt thanks’ to community members after tragic end to missing teen search

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio -- "It's at times like these that we witness the true meaning of community."

That's how Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams began a Facebook post Saturday evening to members of his community following the tragic end to the search for 14-year-old Jonathon Minard.

Minard, of Dellroy, had been missing since last Saturday.

But, sadly on Friday, authorities shared a heartbreaking update that the body of the teen had been found buried in a shallow grave on a farm in Washington Township.

As the investigation continues into what happened to the teen, Sheriff Williams is extending his "heartfelt thanks" to the hundreds of people and organizations who helped both in the search for Jonathon and, tragically, in the recovery of the teen's body.

"On Monday April 15th and Tuesday April 16th we had over 400 Carroll County residents volunteer," he wrote. "In addition to individuals that were not out walking the grids, we also had a large number of businesses and individuals who donated time, food, drinks and other services."

He thanks all of those mentioned in the post and many others who may not be on the list.

