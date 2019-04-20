Rainy start to your Saturday followed by breaks of sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Showers and even thunder to kick off our Easter weekend. The bulk of the rain is happening now, should taper by 11 AM. Then breaks of sun with winds decreasing through the afternoon. Once again, a wide range of temperatures are anticipated from northwest (45-50) to southeast (55-60).

At Hopkins Airport we received 1.05″ Friday. Note how this rainfall may totally eliminate Cleveland’s pre-rain deficit. As of Saturday morning we are at -0.50″. On a bright note, at least our grass is “greening” up!

There MAY be some slow improvement on Easter Sunday, cloud-wise. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower in the morning, but most will remain dry and chilly with temperatures starting out in the low 40’s. Clouds will partially clear late afternoon from west to east. With the some sun, western communities will top in the low 60’s with our eastern areas in the low 50’s.

