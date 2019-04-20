Police looking for woman caught on camera dumping bag full of puppies

COACHELLA, Calif. — Police are trying to track down a woman who was caught on camera throwing a bag full of new born puppies.

According to FOX 11, the incident happened behind a Napa Auto Parts store on Thursday.

Security video shows the woman get out of her car and then toss the bag holding seven puppies next to the dumpster.

A passerby rummaging through the trash found the puppies about an hour later.

FOX 11 reports they’re are now being cared for by an animal rescue.

The shelter said had it not been for the good samaritan, the puppies would not have survived.