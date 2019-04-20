× Pizza for breakfast is a healthier option than most breakfast cereals, study finds

NEW YORK — Most Americans have had pizza for breakfast at least once, however new research suggests eating pizza as your first meal of the day is healthier than eating cereal.

According to Cosmopolitan, a study conducted by New York-based nutritionist Chelsey Amer revealed the majority of breakfast cereals, even the “healthy” ones, are packed with sugars and aren’t a good way to start your day.

“A slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash,” Amer is quoted saying.

For example, one cup of Raisin Bran, which is considered a “healthy cereal,” contains 18 grams of sugar and zero healthy fats. To put this into perspective, women are reportedly supposed to have a daily limit of 25 grams of sugar.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories. However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning,” Amer added.

Amer reiterates that it is far-fetched to call pizza a healthy breakfast option, but she asserts it is definitely healthier than some alternatives.

However, Cynthia Sass MPH, RD allegedly responded to Amer’s claims, arguing that breakfast cereals should not be off limits.

“A cereal made with whole grains, nuts or seeds, and fruit with organic grass-fed milk or plant-based milk is a better choice over a grease-laden pizza made with processed meat like pepperoni on a white flour crust,” Sass reportedly said.

