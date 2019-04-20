× ODOT to close major highway ramp in Akron on Monday

AKRON, Ohio — A major highway ramp in Akron will be closing next week, making travel a little trickier for those living in the area.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing the westbound exit ramp off Interstate 76-77 for South Main Street and South Broadway.

The work is part of an $84 million project.

The closure will take place starting Monday.

ODOT is closing the ramp so workers can tie in a new ramp with the South Broadway and East Thornton Street intersection. The intersection will be closed during this time as well.

ODOT said this is a highly traveled ramp, estimating that roughly 18 thousand vehicles a day use it.

The project comes as ODOT hopes to make the area safer and reduce the number of vehicles weaving on and off the interstate.

“When you have traffic congestion you have more crashes — some very serious. So, if we can improve traffic flow that should reduce those serious crashes,” ODOT Public Information Officer Justin Chesnic told FOX 8.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by July 2020.

However, the ramp closure is expected to only last two weeks. Officials say that, of course, depends on the weather and any other setbacks that may arise.