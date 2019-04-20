Mentor Police Department welcomes 2 new K-9 Officers

MENTOR, Ohio — The Mentor Police Department has welcomed two new members to their team: K-9 Achilles and K-9 Bak.

According to their Facebook post, K-9 Achilles is one and a half years old. He’s a German Shepherd-Belgain Malinois Mix from Hungry and will be working with Officer Wurgler.

K-9 Bak is a purebred German Shepherd from the Czech Republic. He is also one and a half years old. He will be working with Officer Mackey.

Both K-9s have recently completed training at Shallow Creek Kennels – Premier Police Service Dogs in Pennsylvania.

They will assist with both narcotics and patrol. Achilles and Bak are trained in narcotic detection, suspect apprehension, tracking, article searches and building and area searches.

The new K-9 officers are expected to hit the Mentor roads next week.

The police department also invites citizens to attend the K-9 Bark Out on Saturday, May 25 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater.

The event will celebrate the retirement of K-9 Officers Bo and Titan, as well as welcome Achilles and Bak to the force.

Click here to learn more about K-9 Bark Out.