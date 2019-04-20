Local woman goes viral after video of her singing at work gets attention of Snoop Dogg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Video of a local server singing has gone viral after getting the attention of multiple celebrities.

Erika Kayne works at Kevante's in the Richmond Mall.

The viral clip shows her singing Need You Bad by Jazmine Sullivan into a microphone while working and frankly, she's blowing the roof off the place.

Comedian Justin Whitehead posted a couple videos of Kayne on his Instagram page Wednesday.

Rapper Snoop Dogg eventually saw the videos and posted them to Instagram page, saying she needs a record deal, "pronto!"..

The clips have been seen more than a million times.

Kayne took to social media, saying she's overwhelmed with all the love and support.

Omgggg I’m really lost for words right now it’s love coming from everywhere and I’m trying to reply back to everybody but omggggg its so many dm ☺️I’m truly grateful and I sooooo… https://t.co/AHuCA2G6MW — Erika Kayne™ (@ErikaKayne) April 17, 2019

Since the video went viral, Kayne has been featured on, and even performed on, national television.