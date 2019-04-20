Local woman goes viral after video of her singing at work gets attention of Snoop Dogg

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Video of a local server singing has gone viral after getting the attention of multiple celebrities.
Erika Kayne works at Kevante's in the Richmond Mall.
The viral clip shows her singing Need You Bad by Jazmine Sullivan into a microphone while working and frankly, she's blowing the roof off the place.
Comedian Justin Whitehead posted a couple videos of Kayne on his Instagram page Wednesday.
Rapper Snoop Dogg eventually saw the videos and posted them to Instagram page, saying she needs a record deal, "pronto!"..
The clips have been seen more than a million times.
Kayne took to social media, saying she's overwhelmed with all the love and support.
Since the video went viral, Kayne has been featured on, and even performed on, national television.