Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor back after injuries

CLEVELAND — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is back after missing the season’s first 18 games.

He was activated from the injured list Saturday before a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. He had been out since spraining an ankle near the end of spring training while recovering from a calf sprain.

To make roster space, slugger Hanley Ramirez was designated for assignment.

The Indians went 11-7 without Lindor, a three-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner and leader for the three-time defending AL Central champions.

Lindor cleared his final medical hurdle during a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Columbus this week. It’s not clear if Lindor will be limited in the early stages of his return.

He set career highs with 38 homers and 92 RBIs last season.

