× Girl puts together ‘birthday boxes’ for children who may not be able to celebrate

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — When a little girl learned her classmate’s parents couldn’t afford to have a birthday party for him, she decided to do something about it, and her idea has gone viral.

Bella Smith, of Kentucky, created “Bella’s Birthday Boxes.” She collects supplies and puts together boxes to share with children who may not be able to celebrate without some help.

Bella’s mom, Marlana Evans, told Good Morning America, “The school she (Bella) attends is a Title 1 school, which means 80% of the population here is impoverished — so we have students that struggle with a lot of things.”

The nine-year-old girl reportedly fills the boxes with cake mix, balloons, icing, sprinkles and more and they are distributed through her school’s family resource center.

Bella’s special project is even featured on a Facebook page, where her family shares all of the wonderful things she does.

According to a Facebook post, Bella and her family most recently visited a women’s shelter and donated 20 boxes for the kids and moms there.

According to Good Morning America, Bella receives supplies through donations.

Bella’s mom said many people have been asking how they can donate or help out, so she created an Amazon list of items they need.

**Read more, here**