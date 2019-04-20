× Easter forecast: Dry and chilly with temps starting out in the 40s

CLEVELAND- There will continue to be hit-or-miss showers throughout the evening. Otherwise, there are plenty of clouds around.

Temperatures will dip down into the low 40s overnight with spotty sprinkles around through the early morning hours.

There MAY be some slow improvement on Easter Sunday, cloud-wise. We’re dry and chilly with temperatures starting out in the low 40s. Clouds will partially clear late afternoon from west to east. With some sun, western communities will top around 60 with our eastern areas in the low 50s.

