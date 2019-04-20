Couple who met at Hopkins baggage claim gets married at airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A couple who met at the baggage claim at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport six years ago held their wedding there Saturday afternoon.

The couple met at Southwest Airlines baggage claim No. 6, according to Hopkins officials.

The couple now has multiple kids.

They do not live in Cleveland, but decided to get married where they met -- baggage claim No. 6.

Southwest reportedly assisted with their 3:30 p.m. wedding.

Hopkins said this was the first ever wedding held at the airport.

