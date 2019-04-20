Cleveland police investigating shooting death of 1-year-old boy

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a one-year-old boy on the city’s east side.

Police responded to Rexwood Avenue Saturday evening at around 6:20 for a shooting incident involving an infant.

The child was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he passed away.

Cleveland police say, at this time, detectives are investigating the possibility of an accidental shooting with the shooter being a person inside of the residence.

The matter remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest.