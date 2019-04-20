Cleveland police investigating robbery, shooting at pizza shop on city’s east side

Posted 2:41 pm, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:12PM, April 20, 2019

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating an aggravated robbery that led to an exchange of gunfire at a pizza shop early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident occurred around 12 a.m. at the Little Caesars in the 7300 block of Harvard Avenue.

An employee was reportedly robbed at gunpoint and shot in the arm and leg.

Police said it appears that the suspect shot the victim and the victim returned fire.

The victim drove to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The suspect drove to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.  He was later transported to Metro where he was confined and placed under arrest.

This incident is still under investigation.

