Cleveland police investigate two shootings, thefts on city's east side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating two shootings that occurred after thefts Saturday on the city’s east side.

Police said the first incident occurred around 12 a.m. at the Little Caesars in the 7300 block of Harvard Avenue.

An employee was reportedly robbed at gunpoint and shot in the arm and leg. Police said it appears that the suspect shot the victim and the victim returned fire.

The victim then drove to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The suspect drove to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. He was later transported to Metro where he was confirmed and placed under arrest.

The second incident occurred around 1 p.m. in the 11800 block of Forest Avenue.

Police responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim was reportedly shot in the stomach.

EMS is responding.

Police have not provided any information regarding a suspect or the vehicle.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.