Armed, intoxicated woman charged after crashing into telephone pole in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio — An armed and allegedly intoxicated woman has been charged after crashing her vehicle into a telephone pole in Alliance Thursday night.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Brianne Benedict was driving on Edison Street around 10:45 p.m. when she crashed into the pole.

Benedict allegedly exhibited signs of possible impairment and was asked to perform field sobriety tests. Officers report that she refused.

During inspection of her vehicle, officers located a cup containing what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage and two handguns, the report states. One gun was concealed under the passenger’s seat and the other was hidden under a piece of trash in her car.

The report also states Benedict attempted to conceal evidence from the responding officers.

Benedict was arrested and faces multiple charges including operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, open container in a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operation without being in reasonable control of vehicle, trolley, or streetcar and obstructing official business.

Saturday, her bond was set at $1,000. Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.