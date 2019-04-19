‘What a survivor’: Portage APL says husky left for dead in Ravenna is getting better every day

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A husky that was left for dead along a road in Ravenna two weeks ago is making big improvements.

According to Portage Animal Protective League, the dog was discovered by people walking through the area. They think he was probably dumped there since he wasn’t seen the day prior.

He has reportedly gained 11 pounds since they rescued him; he now weighs 29 pounds! When he was rescued he weighed 18 pounds, which the shelter said was likely due to starvation.

“He is doing pretty well, getting better every day… but is still at the vets office for a few more days,” the league wrote on Facebook.

However, they playful say he’s been quite helpful in the recovery area, serving as an assistant. They joke that he “found himself a job to help pay for his bills.”

Officials say they “couldn’t be more pleased with his progress and the great care he is receiving.”

The pup still has more progress to be made, but he’s quite the survivor and has already come a long way.

