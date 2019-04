Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A persistent band of moderate rain brought rainfall amounts at Hopkins Airport to just under one inch of rain as of 9 PM Friday, with more to come as showery intervals rule through much of Saturday.

Note how this rainfall may totally eliminate Cleveland’s pre-rain deficit of -1.25″

Let's take a look at temperatures overnight Friday into early Saturday:

There MAY be some slow improvement on Easter Sunday.

