Tourists encouraged to get vaccinated after measles case reported in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With the increase of measles cases across the US, health officials are now warning residents in Florida and tourists visiting the sunshine state to get vaccinated.

According to a press release, as of this month, one measles case has been reported to the Florida Department of Health. However, there have been outbreaks reported in several other states.

Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease and can spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and a rash.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself is by getting vaccinated.

