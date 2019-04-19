× Show Info: April 19, 2019

Pierogies of Cleveland

Cranking out 3,000 to 5,000 pierogies a day!

4131 W. Streetsboro Rd., Richfield 44286 / 330.659.4309

Empty Bin Zero Waste

Local grandma, inspired by her own grandchildren, creates a line of reusable items.

https://emptybinzerowaste.com

Buckeye Blends

Jennifer Smith, from Buckeye Blends, shares how to use gourmet vinegar for more than just salad dressing.

549 S Chillicothe Rd., Suite 180, Aurora

Check Blood Pressure at Home

Dr. Luke Laffin, cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, shows to to accurately check blood pressure at home.

Swifts and Swallows

Challah bakes are ideal in small groups, it’s a wonderful time of fellowship and investing in the people around you.

Natural Remedies for Weedkiller

Lauren Egger, founder of Healthy Mom Project & retired RN, discusses natural ways to fight weeds and more!

K’s Statuary

If you’re looking for something a little special for your lawn visit K’s Statuary in Cuyahoga Falls.

4669 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls / 330.929.4557

Jay Oakerson

April 18-20

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Poison Dart Frogs at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium has a few new residents!

2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland 44113 / 216.862.8803

Mother’s Day

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Mom is Free!

Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, and more!

http://greaterclevelandaquarium.com/

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries: Lifestyle Selection & Variety

It’s more than just recliners. La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries has been in business 90 years and they offer a full range of furniture to outfit your home.