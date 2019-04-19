Show Info: April 19, 2019
Pierogies of Cleveland
Cranking out 3,000 to 5,000 pierogies a day!
4131 W. Streetsboro Rd., Richfield 44286 / 330.659.4309
Empty Bin Zero Waste
Local grandma, inspired by her own grandchildren, creates a line of reusable items.
https://emptybinzerowaste.com
Buckeye Blends
Jennifer Smith, from Buckeye Blends, shares how to use gourmet vinegar for more than just salad dressing.
549 S Chillicothe Rd., Suite 180, Aurora
Check Blood Pressure at Home
Dr. Luke Laffin, cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, shows to to accurately check blood pressure at home.
Swifts and Swallows
Challah bakes are ideal in small groups, it’s a wonderful time of fellowship and investing in the people around you.
Natural Remedies for Weedkiller
Lauren Egger, founder of Healthy Mom Project & retired RN, discusses natural ways to fight weeds and more!
K’s Statuary
If you’re looking for something a little special for your lawn visit K’s Statuary in Cuyahoga Falls.
4669 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls / 330.929.4557
Jay Oakerson
April 18-20
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Poison Dart Frogs at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium
The Greater Cleveland Aquarium has a few new residents!
2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland 44113 / 216.862.8803
Mother’s Day
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
Mom is Free!
Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, and more!
http://greaterclevelandaquarium.com/
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries: Lifestyle Selection & Variety
It’s more than just recliners. La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries has been in business 90 years and they offer a full range of furniture to outfit your home.