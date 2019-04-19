Priceless promposal at local school touches so many hearts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANAL FULTON, Ohio -- A Northwest High School student has gone viral after her principal shared a touching video of her promposal online.

Junior Maddy Barabasch was handed a special puzzle in public speaking class Tuesday.

“We started putting it together. As it went on, you could see it started to spell prom. I had no idea what it was and who was asking me,” said Maddy.

Seconds later, in walks Cam, a junior in the school’s intensive needs class.

He was holding the final piece of the puzzle.

Cam is non-verbal so he used his tablet to officially ask her.

“I burst into tears, as soon as it happened. I was more excited than anything, he was so sweet,” said Maddy.

Maddy says she had no idea the promposal was coming.

“I work pretty closely with the intensive needs people at school and one of the teachers asked me if I was free that day, the day of the prom,” said Maddy.

“The thing that makes it great in the video, it is so genuine. It literally is Madison. It literally is Cam,” said John, her father.

John says he understands why people are touched by the video.

“You can just see the depth. That’s what is missing out there so often. We are so fortunate,” said John.

A reminder of the purity of friendship.

“That’s just how we always are. We are both so excited. I am so excited to do this with him. He just brightens my day every time I see him. That’s something I will never forget in school,” said Maddy.

Prom is May 2.