Perrysburg high school baseball player hits home run cycle, ties state record

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — An Ohio high schooler accomplished a rare accomplishment on the baseball field Monday. In fact his feat has never occurred in Major League Baseball history; the Perrysburg High School junior hit an entire home run cycle.

According to the Toledo Blade, Luke Borer hit four home runs during Monday night’s game.

On the first pitch of the game, Borer hit a solo home run. On his second at-bat he hit a three-run homer.

He reportedly hit a two-run blast in his fourth at-bat and a glam slam on his fifth.

Borer popped out with the bases loaded during his sixth and final trip to the plate.

“I still can’t believe I even hit one. Those were the first four home runs of my high school career,” Borer told the Toledo Blade.

Per the newspaper, four home runs in a single game ties the record for second-best single-game performance in Ohio high school history.

In addition to his four runs, Borer also had 10 RBIs.

“I’ve coached 41 years,” Perrysburg coach Dave Hall told the Blade, “and I haven’t seen a game quite like that.”

Perrysburg left the field after nearly three hours with a 22-14 victory over Anthony Wayne High School.