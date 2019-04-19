Oops! Misspelled crosswalk near school in Florida goes viral

DORAL, Fla. — It’s something you would hope would be spelled correctly in any situation; especially outside of a school.
But one spelling mishap quickly went viral and left officials in Florida scrambling to correct their elementary mistake.
It happened in Doral, Florida, during a construction project near an elementary school.
At the school cross walk, the word school was misspelled. It read: “SCOHOL.”
It quickly went viral, with passersby stopping to take selfies.
Once the city of Doral realized the mistake, they jumped into action, and the cross walk has since been repainted.