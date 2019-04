The Cleveland Monsters went on the road Friday to beat the Syracuse Crunch in game 1 of the playoffs.

It was 5-3 in the best-of-five series.

The Monsters built a 2-0 lead when Ryan Mcinnis, on a breakaway, stunned Syracuse; then Syracuse tied it at 2-2.

Kevin Stenlund made it 3-2, Dalpe extended it to 4-2 and an empty-netter sealed things 5-3 for the Monsters.

The Monsters play again on Saturday.

