Ohio man pleads not guilty in missing child hoax

Posted 2:25 pm, April 19, 2019, by

A federal grand jury indicted an Ohio man who is accused of pretending to be a missing boy from Illinois, federal officials said. (Courtesy: CNN)

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old man who authorities say impersonated a long-missing child has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Brian Michael Rini of Medina, Ohio, was arraigned Friday in Cincinnati. He was indicted this week on two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Magistrate Karen Litkovitz advised Rini of his rights before asking his federal public defender for his plea.

He was initially arrested on a single false statement count after DNA testing proved he wasn’t Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

The federal magistrate earlier this month cited Rini’s lack of a permanent address, past mental health issues and “a lengthy criminal history” that goes back to age 13 as she ordered him held without bond.

Continuing coverage, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.