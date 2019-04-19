× Officers save dogs’ lives at scene of house fire in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Officers in Medina County are being thanked for their “heroic acts” during a house fire.

According to a post on the Medina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Thursday, April 18, deputies responded to a house fire on Yoder Road in Guilford Township.

Deputy Bland and Patrolman Deal from the Seville Police Department found the home was full of smoke and there were flames showing.

When they learned there were pets inside the residence, they went inside and were able to find and remove one of the family’s dogs.

Deputy Salsgiver then arrived and assisted the other officers with live-saving measures on the pup, the post said.

When fire officials arrived on-scene and went into the home, they found two more dogs and brought them to the officers who, once again, began life-saving measures to help the animals.

Authorities said Deputy Bland, Salsgiver and Patrolman Deal resuscitated two of the three dogs at the scene. The third pup was taken to a vet facility to be treated.

According to the Facebook post, all three dogs are now recuperating at local facilities and are expected to recover.

“We would like to thank Deputies Bland and Salsgiver, as well as Patrolman Deal for their heroic efforts, along with the many Fire Departments, veterinary clinics and personnel who assisted in this call for service. To Seville-Guilford Fire and EMS, Westfield Fire, Wadsworth Fire, Sharon Fire, Rittman Fire, Chippewa Fire, Sterling Fire, Canaan Fire, Seville Wadsworth Vet Clinic and the American Red Cross, thank you for a job well done!”