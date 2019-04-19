× Non-custodial father accused of kidnapping 2-month-old son to appear in court

WARREN, Ohio — The non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his two-month-old son in Warren Thursday will be in court Friday afternoon.

Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon, after 20-year-old James Stennett allegedly interfered with custody and took the infant from a home on Hazelwood Avenue.

Authorities believed Stennett had the potential to be extremely violent.

Two-month-old Jasper Stennett was located later that evening and has since been reunited with his family.

After hours of searching, police found and arrested Stennett Thursday night without incident at an apartment on Berkshire Drive, SE in Warren.

Stennett faces charges of domestic violence and interfering with custody.

His arraignment will take place at 1 p.m. Friday.

