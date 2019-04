Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Amanda Berry is on a mission to help bring missing loved ones home to their families.

Temilya Boone was last seen in Cleveland on February 3, 2019.

She is just 17 years old.

Temilya is 6' and has a birthmark on the right side of her face.

Please call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you see her.

