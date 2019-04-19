Medina City Schools launching bus safety, education campaign

MEDINA, Ohio — Medina City Schools has officially launched it’s Bus Safety Public Service campaign Monday.

The Board of Education, in collaboration with the City of Medina Police Department, Montville Police Department, Medina Township Police Department and MedinaTV, is working to bring heightened awareness to bus safety and the laws regarding school buses.

The campaign will feature videos, yard signs, bumper stickers and much more.

The district hopes to continue the campaign throughout the coming school years.

If you’re interested in obtaining a yard sign or learning more about the Bus Safety Public Service campaign contact the Medina Transportation Department at (330) 636-4360.

