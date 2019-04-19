Inmate who escaped, was later arrested in Cleveland to appear in court



CLEVELAND — The inmate who escaped from the back of an ambulance in Cleveland Wednesday night will be arraigned Friday.

Jonathon Luton, 35, of Lakewood, was arrested Thursday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force after his escape.

They said that Luton escaped from the back of an ambulance at East 30th Street and Chester Avenue Wednesday night.

According to police reports, he was originally arrested Saturday after a woman claiming to be his girlfriend flagged police down, claiming he broke into her home in the 7000 block of Irvington Terrace while wielding an ax.

She said he was high on PCP and was also armed with a gun.

Authorities say he was wanted on aggravated burglary and aggravated assault warrants.

Continuing coverage.

