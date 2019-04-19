Indians’ Francisco Lindor set for season debut after being injured

Posted 1:32 pm, April 19, 2019, by

GOODYEAR, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians poses for a portrait at the Cleveland Indians Player Development Complex on February 21, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor says he is ready to make his season debut.

Lindor sat out Cleveland’s first 18 games with a sprained ankle he sustained during spring training in Arizona while recovering from an offseason calf injury. He posted a reflective story about his career on The Players’ Tribune, describing Friday how much he’s missed playing.

Lindor said he’s “ready to roll. Ready to help this team win it all. I am going to cherish every single second I am able to play this game. I will not take anything for granted — not any pitch, ground ball, hit . nothing.”

The 25-year-old will meet with the medical staff once more before he is activated. Lindor likely will be in Cleveland’ lineup this weekend against Atlanta.

One of baseball’s best all-around players, Lindor made three rehab appearances this week for Triple-A Columbus, batting .417 with two home runs.

More on Francisco Lindor, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.