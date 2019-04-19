LIVE: Indians’ Carlos Santana, Hanley Ramirez being sworn in as U.S. citizens

Posted 8:20 am, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, April 19, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Indians’ Carlos Santana and Hanley Ramirez will become U.S. citizens Friday in federal court.

Earlier this month, Terry Francona proudly announced they were a step closer to U.S. citizenship after passing the required tests.

Francona said he doubted Santana passed, so he made him show him the test.

“He came in and he had the questions on his phone, so we looked through the first 10,” Francona said. “He got nine of them right. I got seven.”

The team had a celebration for both:

