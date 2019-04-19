I-TEAM: 3 hospitalized after SUV crashes into semi-truck on I-71S near Ashland

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three people were rushed to local hospitals Friday after a bad crash involving an SUV and a semi truck happened on Interstate-71 southbound.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that it appears a SUV hydroplaned on wet pavement and collided with the truck.

Ashland Sheriff Chief Deputy Carl Richert said an off-duty Columbus firefighter was driving northbound on I-71 and saw the crash. The firefighter came over to the scene and started life saving techniques to help those injured.

Sources say the driver of the semi-truck , along with the driver and the passenger in the SUV were taken to the local hospital.

The Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash. The sheriff’s office assisted.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.