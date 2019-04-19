Friday night Cleveland Indians game postponed due to poor weather conditions

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have postponed Friday night’s game due to poor weather conditions.

The Tribe announced the cancellation Friday afternoon.

Instead the team will play a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves Saturday beginning at 4:10 p.m.

They say all April 19 ticket holders can exchange their tickets for Saturday’s doubleheader, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. or for two summer games — June 11 against the Cincinnati Reds or June 15 against the Kansas City Royals.

Season ticket holders can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting Friday at 3 p.m.

All tickets must be exchanged by Monday, April 22 at 5 p.m.

