Friday Forecast: Cold temperatures, cloudy skies and waves of rain

CLEVELAND -- The rain is here! However, Friday and Saturday won’t be complete washouts. Some dry breaks will occur.

Clouds will be here all day Friday, the rain will come in waves and sometimes a few thunderstorms mixing in. Temperatures on your Friday are tricky. Many areas will be cold.

We could see thunderstorms Friday evening making the evening drive and the Tribe game questionable.

Some models show that we could see temps near 60 even this the chance of rain. Check out the Easter Day forecast-for northeast Ohio…this time of year… it’s near perfect! Happy Friday!

