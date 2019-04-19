Forget pineapple on pizza: Social media introduces ‘Peepza’

Forget pineapple on pizza.

What about Peeps instead?

Peepza, or pizza topped with Peeps, is making its rounds on social media.

Most are disgusted by the thought. Others, not so much!

Check it out:

Now I’m really craving Peepza after SQ’s status earlier. @PEEPSBrand, please deliver 🐥🍕❤️ pic.twitter.com/K13kmxM0h0 — Cathy ლ(´ڡ`ლ)✨ (@catherinewave) April 18, 2019