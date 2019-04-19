Flagger shot and killed in DC after asking couple to avoid fresh pavement, police say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Police are investigating after a man working as a flagger for a paving company was shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to FOX 5, Barry Holmes reportedly asked a man and woman, who were pushing an empty stroller, not to walk on the wet pavement.

That’s when the man allegedly pulled a gun from a diaper bag and told Holmes he was going to kill him.

Holmes tried to run away but was shot by the suspect. He died on the way to the hospital.

A source familiar with the investigation told FOX 5 that Holmes and the man may have had a similar dispute the week before.

Police are still looking for the suspect.