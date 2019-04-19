Flagger shot and killed in DC after asking couple to avoid fresh pavement, police say

Posted 7:43 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48PM, April 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Police are investigating after a man working as a flagger for a paving company was shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to FOX 5, Barry Holmes reportedly asked a man and woman, who were pushing an empty stroller, not to walk on the wet pavement.

That’s when the man allegedly pulled a gun from a diaper bag and told Holmes he was going to kill him.

Holmes tried to run away but was shot by the suspect. He died on the way to the hospital.

A source familiar with the investigation told FOX 5 that Holmes and the man may have had a similar dispute the week before.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.