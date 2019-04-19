Firefighters credit seatbelt for saving teen’s life after rollover crash in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy walked away with minor injuries after he was in a rollover crash on Friday.

According to a post from the Burghill Vernon Fire Department, the accident happened on State Route 88 around 2 a.m.

The teen driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and lost control of the car, which at one point went airborne and hit a tree.

Firefighters say he was wearing his seatblet, which they believe saved his life.

State Route 88 was closed for three and a half hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

 

 

