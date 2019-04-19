Family says girl found megalodon shark tooth while on spring break in NC

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. — A middle school student will have a lot to talk about once she gets back to school following spring break.

According to WECT, Avery Fauth, of Raleigh, made a prehistoric find — a megalodon shark tooth– buried on the beach in North Topsail earlier this week.

The TV outlet reports that the Fauth family searches for shark teeth every time they go to the beach and couldn’t believe the discovery. “I was just like, ‘is this a dream,’ because I didn’t believe I found it, and then I took it out and it was one,” Avery told WECT.

Her dad said he’s been looking for a megalodon tooth for more than 20 years.

The megalodon shark went extinct millions of years ago.

BEACH TREASURES: Avery Fauth found a megalodon shark tooth on the beach while on spring break! Her reaction to the find tonight at five on @wectnews pic.twitter.com/RgwOnTkKZz — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyWECT) April 17, 2019