Corvette, semi-truck crash in Green leaves 71-year-old driver dead

GREEN, Ohio — A 71-year-old man has died after his car collided with a semi-truck and then struck another vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an accident on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green around 7:30 a.m.

A Corvette traveling eastbound on the road collided with a semi-truck that was attempting to turn into a gas station.

After the collision the Corvette struck a Honda Civic.

The 71-year-old Corvette driver was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The drivers of the semi-truck and Civic were not injured in the crash.

East Turkeyfoot Lake Road was closed for approximately three hours following the accident.