Corvette, semi-truck crash in Green leaves 71-year-old driver dead

Posted 10:35 am, April 19, 2019, by

Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff's Office

GREEN, Ohio — A 71-year-old man has died after his car collided with a semi-truck and then struck another vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an accident on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road in Green around 7:30 a.m.

A Corvette traveling eastbound on the road collided with a semi-truck that was attempting to turn into a gas station.

After the collision the Corvette struck a Honda Civic.

The 71-year-old Corvette driver was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The drivers of the semi-truck and Civic were not injured in the crash.

East Turkeyfoot Lake Road was closed for approximately three hours following the accident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.